Panvel Municipal Corporation To Install 1,343 CCTV Cameras Under ₹175-Crore Third Eye Surveillance Project

In a major step to curb rising crime and strengthen security, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will install 1,343 CCTV cameras across key locations in the city under the Rs 175-crore Third Eye Surveillance Project.

The system will remain operational for the next three years.

Coverage and Technology

The project will cover CIDCO colonies in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, New Panvel, as well as 29 villages in Panvel Taluka. Cameras equipped with facial recognition, speed detection, and number plate recognition technology will be set up at intersections, markets, schools, colleges, offices, city entry and exit points, and police-marked sensitive spots.

Enhanced Safety and Crime Deterrence

“This initiative will allow us to monitor every movement closely and deter criminal activities in both urban and rural parts of Panvel,” said Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde. “The project will enhance women and child safety, and help police respond faster to any untoward incident.”

Planning and Implementation

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, who planned the project along with the Police Commissioner, said, “Panvel is expanding rapidly with large housing projects and an increasing population. With this surveillance system, we are ensuring that public spaces remain safe for all citizens.”

Installation Timeline and Benefits

The civic body has set a target to complete camera installation by December-end, with the system expected to go live in the New Year. According to officials, the digital records generated will help law enforcement track offenders, strengthen investigations, and improve overall traffic and crime management.

