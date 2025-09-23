Panvel News: Grand 'Namo Yuva Run' Organised To Promote Healthy And Drug-Free India On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Thousands of youth participate in the “Namo Yuva Run” at Panvel, promoting a healthy and drug-free India | File Photo

Panvel: The “Namo Yuva Run” was organized in Panvel on September 21 under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, North Raigad District, to promote a healthy and drug-free India on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Thousands of young men and women from various parts of the district participated enthusiastically. In the pleasant morning atmosphere, participants promoted the message of a substance-free lifestyle while chanting the slogan “Fit India.”

Run and Inauguration

The three-kilometer run started from the scenic Wadalekar Lake, Panvel, and was inaugurated by Assistant Police Commissioner Bhausaheb Dhole of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Zone 3, in the presence of MLA Prashant Thakur.

Winners and Recognition

Winners of the run were honored with mementos and certificates, and all participants were congratulated to encourage their enthusiasm. Officials noted that the event helped raise awareness about health and promoted steps towards a drug-free society. A large number of youth, women, and girls participated, highlighting community involvement.

Promoting Health and Social Responsibility

To energize participants, a Zumba session focusing on fun, rhythm, and collective spirit was also organized. The “Namo Yuva Run” was conducted in a disciplined, enthusiastic, and successful atmosphere, making it an important initiative for promoting health, sportsmanship, social responsibility, and a substance-free lifestyle among the youth.

In the men’s category, Raj Bhagat secured first place, Suhas Mali second, and Vikas Thikade third. In the women’s category, Janhavi Chogle won first place, Prathama Bhagat second, and Kajol Prajapati third.

