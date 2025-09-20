Mumbai Crime News: Minors Allegedly Assaulted At Prestigious Goregaon And Malad Schools; Staff Member Arrested In One Case | Representational Image

After two serious alleged sexual assault incidents involving minors at renowned schools in Goregaon West and Malad West (which belong to the same school group), a spokesperson for the group has shared their version with the media for the first time. “Both incidents are under investigation, and the school administration is fully cooperating with the authorities,” the spokesperson said. When asked about complaints from several parents regarding the school’s failure to address the issue properly and its lack of transparency, the spokesperson declined to comment.

The First Incident In Malad School

The first incident occurred on February 12, 2025, and involved the alleged sexual assault of a 3.6-year-old girl at a high-end school in Malad West belonging to the same prestigious group. In this case, the Crime Branch Unit 11 submitted its report to the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on September 11. Based on the evidence, the report strongly denied that the incident had occurred, and no arrests were made in connection with the first incident. The report claimed that the complainant held a grudge against a male music teacher. The CCTV footage revealed that the victim was not seen with the music teacher at any time on February 12. That day, at 6 pm, the complainant safely took her daughter home via an auto rickshaw.

Second Incident In Goregaon School

The second incident occurred on September 15 and involved a four-year-old girl at a high-end school in Goregaon West. After her mother filed a complaint, the Goregaon police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested a 40-year-old female assistant staff member. The City Civil and Sessions Court in Dindoshi subsequently sent the accused to judicial custody until October 1.

According to police, in the second incident, the girl is in kindergarten at the school, which operates from 11 am to 2:15 pm. Her grandmother dropped her off and picked her up daily. For two weeks before the incident, the girl had complained to relatives of pain in a private part of her body and would not let her mother touch her. The mother initially attributed the pain to dehydration.

On September 15, around 4 pm, the victim told her mother, "Do not touch me, I am feeling pain; a school didi [elder sister] touched me there." The victim's grandmother also confirmed that the girl had been complaining of pain while changing clothes.

That same day, the mother went to the school and met the principal around 6 pm. The principal acknowledged that "the child does not lie," but as the staff had already gone home, she asked the mother to return the next day.

Accused Arrested In One Case

The complainant then took her daughter to Cloudnine Hospital in Malad West before approaching the Goregaon police. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, the victim identified the accused, and based on further evidence, the police arrested her on September 16. Both the victim and the accused underwent medical examinations at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. Police are reviewing school CCTV footage as the investigation continues.