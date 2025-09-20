Mumbai Crime News: Malad Police Nab 34-Year-Old Woman In ₹2 Crore Overseas Job Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Malad police on September 15 arrested a 34-year-old woman who had been wanted for the past four months in connection with a multi-crore overseas job fraud.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Ekta Avinash Ayre, also known as Drishti or Manisha, allegedly set up a bogus company in a Malad shopping mall and cheated at least 38 unemployed men of around Rs 2 crore by promising them jobs abroad.

According to police officers, Ayre and her two absconding accomplices, Aman Kamlamiya Sheikh and Jigneshkumar Rathwa, opened an office in Malad and heavily advertised on social media, offering jobs in Gulf countries for positions such as kitchen staff, drivers, housekeeping staff, storekeepers and security guards in reputed hotels.

The gang posted fake positive reviews online and provided a link for applicants to register. Many job seekers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other cities applied online or in person, submitting their passports along with fees for registration, visas, medical tests and other charges.

Within days, the victims received appointment letters and visas by email. However, after verification, the documents were found to be fake. When some of the victims rushed to the Malad office, they discovered that the company had been shut down and the accused had fled. Each candidate had reportedly paid between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Following complaints from about 38 victims, the Malad police registered a case of cheating and embezzlement against the accused.

Senior Police Inspector Drushyant Chavan said he directed the crime team to track down the absconding suspects. During a special operation, Ayre was located and arrested. Interrogation revealed that some of the defrauded money had been transferred to her bank account, confirming her direct involvement in the crime.

Ayre had earlier applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court, but her plea was rejected. She was produced before the Borivali magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody. The case was filed in May 2025.