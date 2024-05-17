'Nothing More Satisfying Than...': PM Modi Reacts To Rashmika Madanna's Appreciation Post For Atal Setu Bridge

X Post

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to actress Rashmika Mandanna's appreciation post of the newly-built Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu on Thursday and shared it on her X account.

Reacting to the post Pm Modi on his X account wrote, "Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives."

Absolutely! Nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives. https://t.co/GZ3gbLN2bb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2024

The actress shared a video of herself travelling on the Trans Harbour Link on her X handle, as she spoke about how the engineering marvel opens the door to a new India.

In her video she expressed her appreciation of India's development and much more to come. Asking her audience for voting for the development of India.

South India to North India… West India to East India… Connecting people, connecting hearts! 🤍 #MyIndia pic.twitter.com/nma43rN3hM — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 16, 2024

In her video Rashmika also said',"We built this majestic marvel in just 7 years. Atal Setu has knocked so hard on the future doors that new doors have opened to Viksit Bharat. Atal Setu is not just a bridge, it’s a guarantee for a young India. Our nation is unstoppable now. You want to get 100s of such Atal Setu bridges? Wake up and vote for development."

Reactions From Netizens On Rashmika's Appreciation Post For Atal Setu Bridge

Well, this appreciation post by the actress did not go well with the netizens, who quickly criticised, her calling her a wannabe Kangana Ranaut in typically sarcastic comment.

A X user writes, “I don’t think Rashmita lives in Navi Mumbai, else she would know that the bridge is completely useless for those living in Navi Mumbai," wrote another user while another called the actor “Wannabe Kangana".

“Take a local train in mumbai during rush hours, you’ll see how india comes to a halt there. India is only growing for the ones with money but india’s poor are a much bigger number and that number is only growing," commented another user.