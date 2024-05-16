West Bengal: 11 Killed In Separate Lightning Strike Incidents In Malda; Mamata Banarjee Extend Condolences | | X

Malda (WB), May 16: At least 11 people were killed on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning in different places across Malda district of West Bengal, a government official said. The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, he said.

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal: Families mourn after 12 people died reportedly due to sudden rain with thunder earlier today.



"Following the guidelines of MCC and after discussing with the concerned authorities, the administration will provide Rs.2 lakh each as compensation and… pic.twitter.com/Jd3ys70SFr — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

"So far, 11 people have been killed due to lightning strikes. A number of injured people are being treated at various hospitals. Some of the injured are in critical condition," the official told PTI.

My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time.



My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and I pray for their swift recovery.



Our district… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2024

Three persons — Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mriddha(16) and Manajit Mandal (21) — were killed in Malda’s Sahapur area, while another person identified as Asit Saha (19) died in Gajol after he was struck by lightning while working in a mango orchard, he said.

Eight-year-old Rana Sheikh in Manickchak's Mohammed Tola and a couple, Nayan Roy (23) and Priyanka Singha (20) of Harishchandrapur, also losted their lives due to lightning, the official added. In Haddatola, lightning killed Atul Mandal (65) and Sheikh Sabrul (11) while Sumitra Mandal (45) lost her life in Mirdadpur, he said. In Englishbazar's Milki, a man identified as Pankaj Mandal (23) was killed.