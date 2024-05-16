 West Bengal: 11 Killed In Separate Lightning Strike Incidents In Malda; Mamata Banarjee Extend Condolences
The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Malda (WB), May 16: At least 11 people were killed on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning in different places across Malda district of West Bengal, a government official said. The district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased, he said.

"So far, 11 people have been killed due to lightning strikes. A number of injured people are being treated at various hospitals. Some of the injured are in critical condition," the official told PTI.

Three persons — Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mriddha(16) and Manajit Mandal (21) — were killed in Malda’s Sahapur area, while another person identified as Asit Saha (19) died in Gajol after he was struck by lightning while working in a mango orchard, he said.

Follow us on

