Shatrunjay Videography Row: Jain Temple Authority Faces Backlash Over Alleged Garbhagriha Protocol Breach In Palitana, Pedhi Seeks Forgiveness

Controversy erupts at Palitana’s Shatrunjay Mahatirth Jain temple over alleged violations during photography inside the sanctum | Photo Credits: https://www.gujarattourism.com

Mumbai, Jan 29: A controversy has erupted at the Shashvat Giriraj Shri Shatrunjay Mahatirth, Jain temple complex in Palitana, Gujarat, with several people on social media trolling the authorities for allegedly permitting a Muslim photographer to shoot at the holy garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum).

However, the Sheth Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi, which manages the temple, clarified that the photographer concerned was a Hindu Brahmin, Pushpendra Sharma. In any case, the Pedhi has sought forgiveness if it has hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Pedhi issues clarification

On January 28, 2026, the Pedhi clarified that Sharma had entered the temple premises after taking a bath and tying a sacred handkerchief over his nose and mouth, as per ritual requirements. The Pedhi said Sharma was carrying out photography and videography with prior permission.

It claimed that all CCTV evidence was available at the temple and asserted that images circulating on social media were AI-generated and the messages accompanying them were “baseless and untrue”. The statement urged people not to fall prey to misconceptions.

Second statement raises questions

A day later, on January 29, 2026, the Pedhi released a second statement underscoring the fact that the images captured by Sharma have been deleted and that the entire project has been cancelled. The Pedhi also said it was committed to ensuring that such incidents do not occur in future.

The shift in language has led many in the Jain community to view the second statement as a tacit admission of wrongdoing. Questions have been raised about why forgiveness was sought if, as claimed in the earlier clarification, nothing improper had occurred.

Conflicting claims and allegations

Meanwhile, conflicting evidence has surfaced. Images have emerged allegedly showing Sharma in puja clothes. A lengthy video featuring eyewitness testimonies has also circulated, with witnesses claiming that violations, described as ashatana, did occur.

These accounts directly contradict the Pedhi’s initial version of events. Witnesses have provided detailed narratives alleging that protocols were breached inside the garbhagriha.

Adding to the anger, a strongly worded message circulating among Jain groups alleges that the Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi had entered into a contract worth Rs 45 lakh for photography and videography at Giriraj. The message claims the contract was issued on July 24, 2025, and that the same company was to make a documentary involving Girnar, Shankheshwar and Ranakpur Teerth.

It alleges that despite a ban on photography within the temple precincts, individuals entered the garbhagriha without performing worship, went close to the idol of Adinath, and carried out videography while wearing turbans and footwear. The message further alleges that when devotees objected, security guards misbehaved with them.

Calls for transparency

In response to the unfolding developments, Jain voices across the country are demanding the release of complete CCTV footage, full disclosure of all individuals who entered the garbhagriha, specific clarification on which protocols were violated, and a transparent investigation with community representation.

Also Watch:

Many have stressed that the Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi has long been held in deep respect for its custodianship of sacred sites, and that only full transparency can uphold the trust placed in it by generations of devotees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/