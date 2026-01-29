 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal On January 30
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengal on January 30-31, holding meetings and public rallies in Barrackpore and Siliguri. His visit follows PM Modi’s recent Bengal tour, highlighting BJP’s aggressive poll strategy as the saffron camp intensifies efforts to challenge the Trinamool Congress ahead of upcoming elections.

Aritra Singha
Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Kolkata: After the visit of newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to make a two days visit to the poll bound Bengal on January 30.

According to party sources, the Union Home Minister will reach Kolkata on January 30 evening and then in a private hotel will hold a meeting with the state’s core committee members to discuss poll preparedness issues.

The party sources also confirmed that Shah will address a public rally at Barrackpore in north 24 parganas on January 31 and on February 1, Shah is likely to hold a public meeting at North Bengal’s Siliguri.

Notably, both the places where Shah is scheduled to visit are significantly important as Barrackpore, once an industrial belt has more Hindi speaking people. Siliguri is in North Bengal which is said to be the citadel of the saffron camp.

Last month Shah visited Bengal and apart from addressing a press conference he concentrated more on internal meetings.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bengal and had addressed two public meetings at Malda and at Singur. Then the new elected party’s national president visited Durgapur and now Shah is likely to address rallies in both South and North Bengal.

According to the political analysts, the frequent visit of Modi and Shah in Bengal shows that the saffron camp is very ‘serious’ in ousting the present Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

