VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams ‘Dirty Politics’ Over Ajit Pawar’s Death, Says Mamata’s Remarks ‘Completely Wrong’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, calling her remarks “unfortunate” and an example of politicising a personal tragedy.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Fadnavis said senior leader Sharad Pawar had already made it clear that the incident was an accident and that politics should not be played over the loss of lives. “I am deeply saddened that we have reached such a point where dirty and despicable politics are being played even over someone’s death. To insult a very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra by politicising his death is absolutely wrong,” he said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Baramati plane crash, suggesting the possibility of foul play and questioning the safety of political leaders in the country. She claimed only a court-supervised probe would be credible, alleging that investigative agencies had lost independence.

Several opposition leaders supported the call for a thorough inquiry. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar sought accountability while expressing condolences. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backed Banerjee’s demand, citing past incidents involving VIP deaths.

However, NCP–SCP chief Sharad Pawar categorically rejected any conspiracy angle, stating that the crash was a tragic accident and urging political parties and the media not to give it a political colour. He said the loss was irreparable and should be mourned with dignity rather than exploited for political narratives.

The plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar and others onboard, triggering nationwide grief and a parallel political debate over the circumstances of the tragedy.