Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Grand Jain Diksha Mahotsav From February 4–8

Mumbai: ​The city will witness an unprecedented ‘Jain Diksha Mahotsav’ next week in Borivali, where 18 men and 46 women aspirants to an ascetic life will collectively embrace diksha.

​The spiritual celebration, titled ‘Sanyamrang Utsav’ and organised by the Adhyatmik Parivar and philanthropists, will start on February 4 and conclude with a grand celebration on February 8.

​In preparation for the event, a vast spiritual township spread across 250,000 square feet is being developed, creating an environment deeply immersed in renunciation, penance, discipline, and the core spiritual values of Jainism.

​The gathering at Chikuwadi will see the presence of Acharya Bhagwant, Gachchhadhipati Pujya Somsundarsuriji Maharaj, along with other acharyas. The diksha ceremony will be guided by Yogtilaksuriji Maharaj Saheb, disciple of Jinchandrasuriji Maharaj Saheb, the Jainacharya of the Pujya Shanti Chandra Suri tradition. In the past decade, 50 individuals have embraced diksha through the spiritual guidance of Yogitilaksuriji. More than 800 monks and nuns will participate in the initiation ceremony.

​The ages of those accepting diksha range from 72 to nine. The group includes three families and four married couples. Among them are chartered accountants, physics scholars, architects, food technology experts, lawyers, interior designers, and postgraduates in arts and science. They hail from Surat, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha (Bhabhar, Tharad, Vav), Saurashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Hinganghat, Raipur, Ujjain, and the USA.

​Devotional singers such as Manan Sanghvi, Shivam Singh, and Sunny Shah, along with 12 musical teams, will present bhakti music and cultural performances. Key attractions include the farewell ceremony of the diksharthis and the grand varshidan yatra. Visitors will be able to experience the shaurya gatha, a spiritual gallery featuring information on temples, and other spiritual installations.

​Key Highlights

Sadharmik Bhakti (community meals) will be served to over 2,00,000 devotees in a dining hall that can accommodate more than 10,000 people at a time, serving meals three times daily.

Sweets will be distributed to over 1,00,000 households, ensuring that the essence of Jain spirituality reaches every corner of society.

More than 200 Jain Sanghs of Mumbai and 1,800 trustees have been invited to the event.

The Derasar premises will be illuminated daily with over 1,000 lamps

Over 700 volunteers will manage the event

