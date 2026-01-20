'Terribly Shocking': Sourabh Raaj Jain Slams Authorities For Not Being Able To Save Noida Engineer Yuvraj Mehta Who Drowned In Pit

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, reacted to the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta. A few days back, Yuvraj's car plunged into a water-filled pit near a construction site in Sector 150, Noida. The incident triggered outrage on social media, especially after Yuvraj’s father alleged that the rescue team lacked adequate resources to pull his son out in time.

On Tuesday (January 20), Sourabh criticised the authorities, holding them accountable for the failure to rescue Yuvraj.

He wrote on his Instagram story, "Incident that took place in Noida where a young engineer, drowned after asking for help for almost 2 hours....is terribly shocking."

He added, "Is this the price we have to pay as citizens, no one from authority that runs on tax money could take timely action, it was not a sudden accident, for almost 2 hours he asked for help.....Is there no responsibility of the authorities, SHAME."

On Tuesday, a builder was arrested in connection with the death of Yuvraj. Noida police reportedly confirmed the arrest of Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd, in relation to the incident.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the company’s second owner, Manish Kumar, who remains absconding.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government took swift administrative action by removing Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) M Lokesh and ordering the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the case.

How did Yuvraj Mehta drown?

Yuvraj was returning home from work in the early hours of Saturday and was just minutes away from his residence when his SUV rammed through a damaged roadside barrier and plunged into a deep, water-filled construction pit dug for an ongoing project. Dense fog severely reduced visibility, and the pit was virtually impossible to spot as there were no barricades, reflectors or warning lights in place, despite earlier complaints flagging safety risks at the location.

Tragically, the young professional managed to climb onto the roof of his submerged vehicle and kept calling for help for nearly two hours, as rescue personnel struggled at the site and his father watched in anguish.

Mehta ultimately succumbed, and his body was recovered at around 4.30 am on Saturday.