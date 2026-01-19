'Shame NDRF, Shame Fire Dept': Abhinav Shukla Slams Authorities For Not Being Able To Save 27-Year-Old Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta - Watch Video

Abhinav Shukla / Yuvraj Mehta | X (Twitter)

On Friday, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, died as his car plunged into a water-filled pit near a construction site in Noida, Sector 150. His demise has made many people upset on social media, as Yuvraj's father claimed that the rescue team had no proper resources to pull his son out. On Monday, Television actor Abhinav Shukla took to X to share a video in which he has slammed the authorities for not being able to save Yuvraj.

He tweeted, "Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid ! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money ! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried ! (sic)." Watch the video below...

Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid ! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money ! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried ! @PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/DUBmfw2ymJ — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 19, 2026

In the video, Abhinav says, "This Yuvraj Mehta case, in which a young boy was driving his car at night and he collided with the wall of a construction site and fell into the water. After that he called for rescue on the phone, and the fire department, police department, and NDRF, all reached there, cranes came, ropes came, but nobody went into the water to save him. He stood on his car for 2 hours saying 'Please save me'. And all these departments, whose job is to rescue and search, and save people, were just standing there doing nothing. And who tried, a Flipkart delivery guy. But after doing all this dance for 2 hours, nobody could save that kid."

Abhinav Shukla Wants People To Resign From The Departments Who Couldn't Save Yuvraj Mehta

The actor, in the video, further stated that people who went to the site, and could not save Yuvraj should resign immediately.

He said, "The government has to think that we are spending so much to create these departments, so much taxpayer's money is going on them, and a simple rescue operation was not carried out. It's such a shame, it is totally disgusting."

Tech Professional Dies After Car Falls Into Water-Filled Ditch in Foggy Noida



- A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car fell into a deep drainage ditch in Noida on Friday night.



- The accident happened near Sector 150 while he was returning… pic.twitter.com/O2N6a38ZGc — Ritam English (@english_ritam) January 18, 2026

"I think the authorities really need to wake up, and some measures have to be taken, so that useless people do not come to this department. And if useless people are coming to this department, then why is this department running? What is its purpose?," the actor added.

Abhinav's video has grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens are agreeing with whatever he has said in it.

