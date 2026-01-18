27-Year-Old Engineer Told Father ‘I Don’t Want To Die’ Moments Before Death As Car Plunged Into 70-Foot Pit In Noida

In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old software engineer died after his car hit a drainage boundary and plunged into a deep ditch on Friday near Sector 150, Noida.

The victim has been identified as Yuvraj Mehta. He was returning home from work when the fatal accident occurred amid dense fog.

According to reports, Mehta’s car rammed into a drainage boundary wall due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and the absence of reflectors on the road. After breaking the ridge, the vehicle fell into a 70-foot-deep ditch filled with water.

Some bystanders heard Mehta’s cries for help and attempted to rescue him, but the car had already sunk completely. The software professional managed to call his father, Rajkumar Mehta, saying, “Papa, I have fallen into a deep, water-filled pit. I am drowning. Please come quickly and save me. I don’t want to die.”

Within minutes, teams from the local police, divers, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Mehta’s father also arrived at the scene.

After nearly five hours of effort, rescuers retrieved both the car and Mehta’s body from the ditch. He was later declared dead.

Following the tragedy, the victim’s family lodged a complaint, alleging that authorities failed to install reflectors or cover open drains along the service road. The absence of reflectors, especially during dense fog, led to the accident, Mehta’s father claimed. Knowledge Park police station in-charge Sarvesh Kumar said the matter is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken if negligence is found.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among residents, with locals staging protests and raising slogans against the authorities. They said repeated demands for reflectors and proper signage on the service road had been ignored.

Soon after the incident, authorities filled the deep pit with large quantities of garbage and debris.