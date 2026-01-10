Shocking Theft In Greater Noida: Thieves Strip Mahindra Thar Of Wheels, Leave It On Bricks; Video Goes Viral

CCTV footage shows a black Mahindra Thar stripped of its wheels and propped on bricks in Greater Noida’s Omicron-2 | X/@GreaterNoidaW

A case of wheel theft targeting a parked Mahindra Thar SUV has surfaced from Greater Noida’s Omicron-2 residential sector, raising concerns over vehicle safety in suburban housing areas. The incident came to light after a local community account on X shared visuals of the aftermath, claiming thieves fled after residents began approaching the spot.

According to the post, the miscreants allegedly smashed the vehicle’s window, removed two wheels, and propped the SUV on bricks before escaping. The incident is believed to have occurred late at night on a road lined with residential homes.

What Happened In The Video

A short video attached to the post, around 15 seconds long, shows the scene after the theft. The black Mahindra Thar can be seen parked on a rough dirt road beside houses, standing unevenly on red bricks placed beneath its chassis. Both wheels on the driver’s side are missing, exposing the empty wheel hubs. Shards of broken glass lie scattered beneath the driver’s side door, the window was smashed, possibly to gain access or disable the alarm. As the camera slowly pans around the vehicle, it shows the precarious positioning of the SUV, the bricks bearing its weight, and the extent of damage left behind.

No official statement has been issued by the police so far, and it remains unclear whether a formal complaint has been registered. The incident has once again underscored concerns over parking security in residential sectors, particularly during late-night hours.