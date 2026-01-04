 Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Thar Performing A Dangerous Stunt On Highway Divider In Amroha; Police Seize Car, Owner Apologises
Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Thar Performing A Dangerous Stunt On Highway Divider In Amroha; Police Seize Car, Owner Apologises

A viral video showing a Mahindra Thar performing a dangerous stunt while balancing on a highway divider in Amroha sparked outrage online. Police swiftly seized the SUV under the Motor Vehicles Act. The owner was traced, questioned, and later seen apologising on camera, pledging to follow traffic rules.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
A viral clip of a Mahindra Thar performing a risky stunt on a highway divider in Amroha triggers swift police action | X/@SachinGuptaUP, @amrohapolice

Amroha: A viral social media post showing a Mahindra Thar SUV performing dangerous stunts on a highway divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha has triggered widespread outrage online. The video captures the vehicle recklessly climbing and balancing on the road divider, narrowly avoiding collisions with passing traffic, putting lives at serious risk.

The user who posted the video called out the growing trend of reckless driving for social media clout, particularly involving high-powered SUVs. The stunt was reportedly filmed on a busy stretch under the jurisdiction of Gajraula police station.

Netizens React With Anger and Sarcasm

Social media users reacted sharply to the incident, expressing anger over the blatant disregard for traffic rules. Many mocked Thar owners, branding them as “lafange” (loafers) or “Gunde” (thugs), and accusing them of seeking adrenaline rushes at the cost of public safety.

Some users joked that Thar buyers “lose all traffic sense the moment they sit behind the wheel,” while others called for extreme penalties including crushing the vehicle, imposing fines exceeding the car’s value, or banning such SUVs altogether.

Amroha Police Act Swiftly

Taking swift cognisance of the viral footage, Amroha Police said the Traffic Police and Gajraula police station jointly acted against the offender. The Thar vehicle (registration number UP TAB 7259), driven by Vivek Yadav, was seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police also released visuals showing the driver at the police station, where he was seen apologising and assuring authorities that he would adhere to traffic rules in the future, underlining the deterrent effect of prompt enforcement.

