Maharashtra: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Lightning Strikes Electric Scooter In Satara

Three school children were seriously injured when an electric scooter was struck by lightning in Maharashtra's Phaltan tehsil in Satara district. Unfortunately, one of them died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the information received, Dnyaneshwar Dhole (17), Prathamesh Bhise (17) and Vikram Dhaygude (16) were studying at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Baramati. However, due to their weak financial condition, they also worked at a milk collection centre in Phaltan's Sarade village. After finishing their job as usual on Saturday (May 11), they were travelling to Baramati on a two-wheeler when it started to rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning. Then, in a tragic incident, lightning struck the electric scooter, seriously injuring all three of them. As soon as nearby people noticed, they immediately admitted all three of them to a private hospital in Baramati for treatment.

In the accident, Dhole died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Bhise and Dhaygude are still undergoing treatment.

The Phaltan Rural Police conducted a panchnama of the incident and sent the deceased's body to Baramati Government Hospital for autopsy. Later, the body was handed over to the relatives and then cremated in his native village.

Meanwhile, at the place where the lightning struck the bike, a big hole has been created on the road.