Nature Experience Program: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Satara to Host Night Event on Buddha Purnima, Check Details Here |

The Nature Experience Program - 2024 is being organised by the Tiger Reserve Office on Buddha Purnima (May 23) in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. That night, nature lovers will be able to experience nature up close. For this event, more than 60 scaffoldings have been prepared in the forests of the protected areas at Koyna and Chandoli in the tiger reserve.

This year, the Sahyadri Tiger Project is implementing the Nature Experience Program to allow common people to connect with nature, enjoy the natural habitat of wild animals and birds, and experience the night forest and the sounds of wild animals on the moonlit night of Buddha Purnima. The event is scheduled for May 23. Wildlife in this area has been monitored through camera traps for the past few years, but the Nature Experience Program aims to provide the public with direct information about wildlife.

Scaffoldings neat water bodies

As it is currently summer, scaffoldings have been built near the water bodies created for wildlife. To participate, visit www.mahaforest.gov.in and fill out the information through the Google form provided. It is requested that the completed forms be submitted by 12 noon on May 20, 2024.

The terms and conditions for participation in the Nature Experience Program are provided along with the application form. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Tiger Reserve Office has informed participants that they can sit on the platform and observe wild animals from the night of May 23 until 8am the following morning.

The fees will be ₹1000 per adult and ₹500 per kid.