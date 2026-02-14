 Punjabi Diaspora Meet: BJP Calls Upon NRIs To Partner In Rebuilding Punjab’s Prosperity | VIDEO
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh urged NRIs to support Punjab’s revival, with Ashwani Sharma calling for diaspora partnership in tackling drugs, law and order and economic slowdown, while Tarun Chugh pitched for development-focused leadership.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
BJP leaders engage with overseas Punjabis in Chandigarh to discuss development and revival of Punjab | X - @BJP4Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 14: Acknowledging their contribution in bringing global recognition and pride to Punjab and India, the Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday called upon the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to partner in rebuilding the state's prosperity.

Punjabi Diaspora Meet held in Chandigarh

Addressing the "Punjabi Diaspora Meet" organised by the party here, Sharma held that the purpose of the meet was to listen to the concerns and suggestions of NRIs regarding Punjab’s development.

Highlighting issues such as drugs, law and order, and economic slowdown, Sharma urged the diaspora to actively engage in rebuilding Punjab’s prosperity. He reiterated BJP’s commitment to ensuring unity, peace, security, and inclusive growth in the border state, strengthening Punjab’s glory once again.

Call for stable leadership

Addressing the concluding session of the meet, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the BJP government did not see the colour of an NRI’s passport but values the “Indian DNA” that connects them to the motherland.

Chugh said that Punjab needs stable and development-oriented leadership, urging NRIs to support a “double engine government” to restore economic growth, industrial investment, and security in the state.

Prominent BJP leaders present on the occasion included Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, national parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, former Union Minister Somprakash, and former state ministers Manoranjan Kalia, Manpreet Badal, and Rana Sodhi, besides several former ministers and MLAs.

