Mumbai: BMC Plans Third Arm For Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover; Approval Pending For Increased Project Cost

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC plans to construct a third arm connecting to the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) leading to Maharashtra Nagar. The civic body is currently awaiting for necessary permission. Once approved, the cost for this additional flyover will be incorporated into the existing tender.

This may lead to an increase in the current estimate of Rs. 918 crores for the two flyovers—one extending from the GMLR flyover towards Vashi, and the other connecting the Sion-Panvel highway to the GMLR flyover.

The GMLR, which opened to traffic in 2021 at a cost of Rs. 732 crores, is a vital arterial route connecting the Sion-Panvel Highway with the Eastern Express Highway. To improve traffic management, the BMC has issued a tender for building two elevated flyover arms along the GMLR. Each arm will feature 2 + 2 lanes and span over 1.5 km.

These flyovers are set to greatly enhance traffic flow between Vashi and Ghatkopar, improving connectivity across the region. However, last month, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra sent a letter to the BMC administration requesting a revision of the alignment for the proposed flyovers.

This adjustment is necessary, as the current placement intersects with the planned metro railway corridor. "These flyovers will help reduce congestion at the T junction, which experiences heavy traffic all day. The proposed flyovers will start at the T junction and connect with the existing GMLR, allowing vehicles heading to Ghatkopar to ascend directly onto the bridge without stopping.

Furthermore, vehicles traveling toward Navi Mumbai will have improved access to the expressway by merging onto the GMLR," said a civic official of bridge department.

Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, "We are currently awaiting a report from a consultant, who will suggest modifications due to the overlap of the flyover alignment with the metro railway corridor. Additionally, the proposed third arm at Maharashtra Nagar will need a 'No Objection Certificate' from the Railway Authority."