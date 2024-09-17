ATTENTION! BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Parts Of K East-West Wards For Maintenance On Sept 19-20; Check Affected Areas

Representative Image | Pexels

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a temporary disruption of water supply in parts of K East and K West sections due to scheduled maintenance work. The water supply will be suspended from Thursday, September 19, at 8:00 PM until Friday, September 20, at 2:00 PM. This interruption is necessary for the replacement of four valves on the 750 mm diameter Parle Vesaway (Versova) outlet at Veravali Reservoir-2, which supplies water to the affected regions.

The BMC has provided a list of specific areas within K East and K West where the water supply will be suspended during this maintenance period. The daily water supply timings in these areas will be disrupted, and residents are urged to prepare accordingly.

K East Ward Areas:

- Mahakali Marg, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Taxila Marg, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher A Punjab, Bindra Sankul, Hanjar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Shobhana Area: Water will be cut off during their regular supply window of 4:30 AM to 7:50 AM.

- Sundar Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, Prajapurpada: Water supply will be suspended between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM.

- Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Sudden Colony, Collector Compound, Sariput Nagar: These areas will experience disruption from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

- Durganagar, Matoshree Club: No water supply will be available from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

K West Ward Areas:

- C.D. Barfiwala Marg, Upashray Galli, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, Behind Navrang Cinema, Andheri Gavthan, Ambre Garden Pump and Gazdar Pump, Part of Gilbert Hill, Three Taps, Gawdevi Dongri Marg, and Part of Osmania Dairy: Water supply will be cut off from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

The BMC has issued a public advisory asking residents of the affected areas to store sufficient water before the scheduled disruption. The municipal body emphasized the importance of using water judiciously during this time, as the supply will be completely suspended for over 18 hours.

Once the maintenance work is completed, the water supply will be restored as per the regular schedule. However, the BMC has also advised residents to take precautions for several days after the water service is resumed. As a health safety measure, citizens are urged to filter and boil the water for drinking for at least 4 to 5 days after the water supply returns.

The replacement of the valves on the water distribution network may temporarily affect the quality of water. To avoid any potential health risks, the BMC has advised residents to filter and boil water for drinking and cooking purposes for a few days post-restoration.