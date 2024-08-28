 Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work; Check Details

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work; Check Details

The BMC's Water Supply Department will decommission an old, dilapidated main water pipeline at Pali Hill Reservoir 1, which has long been a concern due to its age and deteriorating condition.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work; Check Details Inside | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a planned water supply cut off in parts of the H West Division on Friday, 30th August, between 10 AM and 12 PM. The cut off is necessitated by critical pipeline repair and connection work aimed at improving water supply in the region.

The BMC's Water Supply Department will decommission an old, dilapidated main water pipeline at Pali Hill Reservoir 1, which has long been a concern due to its age and deteriorating condition. Simultaneously, a newly laid 750 mm diameter main water pipeline stretching between Ramdas Naik Marg and Road No. 32 on Patkar Marg in Bandra West will be commissioned. The completion of these works is expected to significantly enhance the water supply across the H West Division, which includes prominent localities such as Bandra West and Khar West.

Read Also
Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces Water Cut In M Ward On June 13 For Infrastructure Upgrade; Check...
article-image

In Bandra West, the affected areas include Varoda Road, Hill Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, Pali Village, Kantwadi, and Sherly Rajan Road, where the daily water supply is usually available between 10 AM and 2 PM. In the Khar Danda area, including Khar Danda Koliwada, Dandpada, Chuim Village, parts of Khar West, and parts of the Ghazdarbandh Slum, where the daily water supply typically runs from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, the supply will also be disrupted. Additionally, areas adjacent to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Pali Village, Pali Plateau, and parts of Khar West, where water is usually supplied from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM, will experience a temporary suspension of water supply.

Read Also
Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...
article-image

The water supply will resume according to the regular schedule once the work is completed. The BMC has advised citizens to adopt precautionary measures once the water supply is restored. For a period of 4 to 5 days following the resumption of the water supply, residents are strongly encouraged to filter and boil water before consumption to avoid any potential health risks.

FPJ Shorts
Kangana Ranaut Reveals Calling Out Rape, Item Number Culture On Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: 'Been Talking About It For So Long, But..'
Kangana Ranaut Reveals Calling Out Rape, Item Number Culture On Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: 'Been Talking About It For So Long, But..'
UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Here
UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared; Check Here
Kerala Tourism Hosts Partnership Meet 2024 In Mumbai
Kerala Tourism Hosts Partnership Meet 2024 In Mumbai
Mumbai: Central Railways Puts 'Model Duty Chart' On Hold Amid Protests From Motormen
Mumbai: Central Railways Puts 'Model Duty Chart' On Hold Amid Protests From Motormen

Hydraulic Engineer from BMC’s Water Department,, expressed confidence in the project’s impact. "The decommissioning of the old pipeline and commissioning of the new one is a crucial step towards improving water distribution in the H West Division. Residents will benefit from enhanced water pressure and availability. We understand the inconvenience caused by the temporary shutdown, but this project will have long-term benefits for the community”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work;...

Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work;...

Kerala Tourism Hosts Partnership Meet 2024 In Mumbai

Kerala Tourism Hosts Partnership Meet 2024 In Mumbai

Mumbai: Central Railways Puts 'Model Duty Chart' On Hold Amid Protests From Motormen

Mumbai: Central Railways Puts 'Model Duty Chart' On Hold Amid Protests From Motormen

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s Efforts Lead To 83% Success Rate In SSC Supplementary Exams, 20 Of 24...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s Efforts Lead To 83% Success Rate In SSC Supplementary Exams, 20 Of 24...

'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To...

'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To...