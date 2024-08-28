Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Down Water Supply In H West Division On August 30 For Repair Work; Check Details Inside | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a planned water supply cut off in parts of the H West Division on Friday, 30th August, between 10 AM and 12 PM. The cut off is necessitated by critical pipeline repair and connection work aimed at improving water supply in the region.

The BMC's Water Supply Department will decommission an old, dilapidated main water pipeline at Pali Hill Reservoir 1, which has long been a concern due to its age and deteriorating condition. Simultaneously, a newly laid 750 mm diameter main water pipeline stretching between Ramdas Naik Marg and Road No. 32 on Patkar Marg in Bandra West will be commissioned. The completion of these works is expected to significantly enhance the water supply across the H West Division, which includes prominent localities such as Bandra West and Khar West.

In Bandra West, the affected areas include Varoda Road, Hill Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, Pali Village, Kantwadi, and Sherly Rajan Road, where the daily water supply is usually available between 10 AM and 2 PM. In the Khar Danda area, including Khar Danda Koliwada, Dandpada, Chuim Village, parts of Khar West, and parts of the Ghazdarbandh Slum, where the daily water supply typically runs from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, the supply will also be disrupted. Additionally, areas adjacent to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Pali Village, Pali Plateau, and parts of Khar West, where water is usually supplied from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM, will experience a temporary suspension of water supply.

The water supply will resume according to the regular schedule once the work is completed. The BMC has advised citizens to adopt precautionary measures once the water supply is restored. For a period of 4 to 5 days following the resumption of the water supply, residents are strongly encouraged to filter and boil water before consumption to avoid any potential health risks.

Hydraulic Engineer from BMC’s Water Department,, expressed confidence in the project’s impact. "The decommissioning of the old pipeline and commissioning of the new one is a crucial step towards improving water distribution in the H West Division. Residents will benefit from enhanced water pressure and availability. We understand the inconvenience caused by the temporary shutdown, but this project will have long-term benefits for the community”.