Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To Affected Areas

Left To Right: The water pipeline fixed by BMC, the breakage in the pipeline | FPJ

The major water pipeline that burst in Gautam Nagar, Powai, on Friday afternoon was repaired within 24 hours by the civic team. Approximately 75 engineers and workers from the BMC's Hydraulic Department were on-site to carry out the repairs. By late evening, water supply was restored to the four municipal wards affected by the burst.

Over 15–20 houses in Gautam Nagar were damaged after the water pipeline burst adjoining their homes. The water supply to areas of K East ward, which includes parts of Andheri, Jogeshwari, H East ward (Bandra East), G North (Dadar) and S (Bhandup, Vikhroli) was affected due to the burst in a pipeline.

24 hours operation: BMC workers fixing the pipeline | FPJ

A senior civic official said, "The burst of the 1800 mm Tansa (West) main water pipeline was controlled within minutes of the incident. However, due to the severity of the leakage, the valves were closed to prevent further water wastage. The entire water from the pipeline between Powai and Maroshi was drained to carry out repairs. After it was fully emptied, iron plates (MS plates) approximately eleven and a half feet long and four feet wide were welded onto the damaged section."

The repair work was completed within 24 hours by Saturday afternoon. After the repairs, sufficient water pressure was restored in the pipeline. Following the completion of welding, the water supply was gradually resumed through valve operation in the affected areas.

"The pipeline was constructed in 1892. Although it has been maintained and repaired over the years, its age has led to leakage. Work is underway to replace it with a new pipeline. Once the new pipeline is completed, the supply through the old pipeline will be discontinued, and water will be channeled through the new one," added an official.