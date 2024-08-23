 Mumbai: Big Water Pipe Burst In Powai Leads To Thousands Of Litres Of Water Wastage; Supply To Be Affected In These Areas (Video)
Tansa pipeline, a major line which supplies drinking water to Mumbai has bursted Gautam Nagar, Aarey colony in Powai. The burst has led to thousands of litres of treated water wastage. Water supply in areas like Andheri and Bandra East, Bandra Terminus, and Worli will be affected due to the water leakage.

Devashri Bhujbal
Friday, August 23, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Tansa pipeline bursts in Powai | X/Zoru Bhathena

A major water supplier to Mumbai, the Tansa pipeline has busted in Aarey colony in Powai on Friday afternoon. Thousands of treated drinking water was wasted due to the heavy leakage. Due to the leakage, water supply to the areas Andheri East, Bandra East, Behrampada, Bandra Railway Terminus and areas of Worli, Lower Parel would be affected, the civic body has informed.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) press statement, on Friday at 12.46 pm the incident of water pipeline leakage at Gautam Nagar, Post Nitie in Aarey colony, Powai was reported to C P control room.

"Due to isolation of these mains K/E ward, H/E ward Behram pada and Bandra railway terminus supply and G/N ward will be affected," the BMC's water department has informed.

The BMC's statement added that, "Heavy leakage occurred on 1800 mm diameter on Tansa (West) main near Powai anchor block. Valves closure is taken immediately to avoid wastage of treated water. Isolation is required to taken from Powai AB to the Maroshi tunnel shaft,"

