Mumbai: Big Water Pipe Burst In Powai Leads To Thousands Of Litres Of Water Wastage; Supply To Be Affected In These Areas (Video)

Tansa pipeline bursts in Powai | X/Zoru Bhathena

A major water supplier to Mumbai, the Tansa pipeline has busted in Aarey colony in Powai on Friday afternoon. Thousands of treated drinking water was wasted due to the heavy leakage. Due to the leakage, water supply to the areas Andheri East, Bandra East, Behrampada, Bandra Railway Terminus and areas of Worli, Lower Parel would be affected, the civic body has informed.

The video of the water pipeline burst got circulated on the internet.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) press statement, on Friday at 12.46 pm the incident of water pipeline leakage at Gautam Nagar, Post Nitie in Aarey colony, Powai was reported to C P control room.

"Due to isolation of these mains K/E ward, H/E ward Behram pada and Bandra railway terminus supply and G/N ward will be affected," the BMC's water department has informed.

The BMC's statement added that, "Heavy leakage occurred on 1800 mm diameter on Tansa (West) main near Powai anchor block. Valves closure is taken immediately to avoid wastage of treated water. Isolation is required to taken from Powai AB to the Maroshi tunnel shaft,"