 Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
A 27-year-old woman died after a container truck rammed into her two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Waghbil Bridge on Ghodbunder Road around 11.30 pm on Monday, he said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 27-year-old woman died after a container truck rammed into her two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred near Waghbil Bridge on Ghodbunder Road around 11.30 pm on Monday, he said.

A container truck lost control and rammed into a two-wheeler, fatally injuring the woman rider, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

article-image

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the spot, and the victim, Aarti Sushil Agarwal, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

