Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: A 27-year-old woman died after a container truck rammed into her two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Tuesday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred near Waghbil Bridge on Ghodbunder Road around 11.30 pm on Monday, he said.

A container truck lost control and rammed into a two-wheeler, fatally injuring the woman rider, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the spot, and the victim, Aarti Sushil Agarwal, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

