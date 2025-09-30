 Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPolice Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered

Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered

According to ACP Sunil Jayabhave, an FIR has been registered against the student for allegedly filming inappropriate videos of girls dancing and circulating them via the Discord app. Police identified the accused through the platform and further investigation is currently underway.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle in Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered |

Virar, September 30 : A major controversy has erupted in Virar West after a Class 12 student from Viva College was booked for misconduct during a Garba event. According to ACP Sunil Jayabhave, an FIR has been registered against the student for allegedly filming inappropriate videos of girls dancing and circulating them via the Discord app. Police identified the accused through the platform and further investigation is currently underway.

Incident at Viva College Garba

The incident took place last Friday during the Garba festivities at Viva College, one of the largest such events in the Vasai-Virar region. Organisers reportedly noticed the minor filming videos of girls. On checking his mobile phone, they found several objectionable recordings along with chats containing obscene remarks about Hindu girls.

The organisers immediately alerted the college management and later approached Bolinj Police Station, where an official complaint was lodged. After three days of inquiry, the FIR was formally registered on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad
VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals
Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals
Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently
Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently
Read Also
Mumbai: Obscene Chats Expose Targeting Of Hindu Female Students At Viva College Garba Event In...
article-image

Allegations of Misuse of Apps

Investigators have found that the accused had been sharing the videos and chats via a specific app. The contents reportedly discussed ways of targeting and misleading girls, raising concerns among local communities. Similar complaints of online exploitation linked to festival gatherings have been reported in other cities such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Political and Social Reactions

The Virar case comes at a time when several political groups have been demanding restrictions on the entry of Muslim boys into Garba events. In recent weeks, banners and slogans have already stirred debate around the issue, and this incident has intensified discussions in Vasai-Virar.

Read Also
'Garba Or Christian Wedding?': Netizens Troll Expensive Garba With ₹15,000 Per Person In Viral...
article-image

College Response

Responding to the controversy, Professor Deepa Verma of Viva College stated, “Our institution stands for education, not discrimination. We will take strict action once the police complete their investigation.” She added that the student had joined the college only a few months earlier.

The case has sparked widespread debate in the region, with Hindu organisations calling for a deeper probe into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered

Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered

Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Vandalising Billboard During Protest Against Hindi Advertisements At...

Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Vandalising Billboard During Protest Against Hindi Advertisements At...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: DGCA Grants Aerodrome License To NMIA Ahead Of October 8 Launch

Navi Mumbai International Airport: DGCA Grants Aerodrome License To NMIA Ahead Of October 8 Launch

Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Good News For Navi Mumbaikars! Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final...

Good News For Navi Mumbaikars! Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final...