 Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Vandalising Billboard During Protest Against Hindi Advertisements At Andheri Metro Station
MNS activists protested against Hindi advertisements at Andheri Metro Station on Monday. During the incident, the activists blackened station signs and vandalised some billboards. They stated that advertisements in Marathi should be accepted at metro stations in Maharashtra and Mumbai, as Marathi is the state language.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Mumbai: The Andheri police registered a case on Monday against two MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) workers for allegedly damaging a billboard at Andheri Metro Station. The MNS workers staged a protest at the station on Monday over the use of Hindi advertisements.

Case Registered

The police registered the case against Ramesh Kharpe and Ravindra Indorkar, both around 30, under Sections 72 (defacing public notices, making it a punishable offence to willfully damage, obliterate, or alter any public notice), 3 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, and 324 (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police issued a notice to both.

About The Protest

The activists have warned of similar protests if advertisements in Hindi are placed at any metro station in the future, stating that advertisements in any language other than Marathi will not be acceptable in Maharashtra.

