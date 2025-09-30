 Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, all cooperative housing societies are required to hold their annual general body meetings by the end of September each year. These meetings are crucial for approving budgets, discussing audit reports, electing committee members, and taking key policy decisions that directly impact residents.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cooperative Department has announced an extension for holding annual general body meetings (AGMs) of cooperative housing societies across the state, citing disruptions caused by the heavy rains this monsoon. Instead of the usual September 30 deadline, societies will now have time until October 31, 2025, to conduct their AGMs.

Under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, all cooperative housing societies are required to hold their annual general body meetings by the end of September each year. These meetings are crucial for approving budgets, discussing audit reports, electing committee members and taking key policy decisions that directly impact residents. However, torrential rains across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra during September affected regular functioning in many societies, making it difficult to meet the statutory deadline.

Read Also
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Deceased Members Can't Be Counted For Redevelopment Quorum,' Says...
article-image

Legal expert and housing rights advisor Advocate Vinod Sampat confirmed the development, stating that the Cooperative Department had officially relaxed the rules to accommodate the ground realities faced by thousands of housing societies.

The decision is expected to ease the burden on managing committees, many of which were under pressure to complete financial audits, circulate notices, and gather quorum for meetings despite the weather-related disruptions. With the extended deadline, societies can now plan their meetings in October once conditions stabilize, ensuring better participation of members.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings
Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings
RBI Rate Cut Drama: Will October 1 Decision Surprise Markets, Amid Trump Tariff Fears & Weak Growth Outlook?
RBI Rate Cut Drama: Will October 1 Decision Surprise Markets, Amid Trump Tariff Fears & Weak Growth Outlook?
Hindustan Construction Company Signs Agreement With Konkan Railway Corporation To Execute Transport Infrastructure Projects
Hindustan Construction Company Signs Agreement With Konkan Railway Corporation To Execute Transport Infrastructure Projects
'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole
'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's Death Due To Pothole

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, where cooperative housing societies are concentrated, were among the worst affected by monsoon rains this year. Several societies had complained of waterlogging, power cuts and reduced member availability, making it impractical to hold large gatherings during September.

The extension till October 31 is being seen as a practical and timely measure, striking a balance between statutory compliance and on-ground difficulties faced by cooperative bodies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Navi Mumbai News: Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final Preparations | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai News: Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final Preparations | VIDEO

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Mumbai Police Files FIR After BJP Objects To Post On Maharashtra Congress's X Handle

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...

Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Vandalises TVs At Bars In Ghodbunder To Protest India-Pakistan Asia Cup...