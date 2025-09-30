Maharashtra Extends Deadline For Cooperative Housing Societies’ Annual General Body Meetings

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cooperative Department has announced an extension for holding annual general body meetings (AGMs) of cooperative housing societies across the state, citing disruptions caused by the heavy rains this monsoon. Instead of the usual September 30 deadline, societies will now have time until October 31, 2025, to conduct their AGMs.

Under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, all cooperative housing societies are required to hold their annual general body meetings by the end of September each year. These meetings are crucial for approving budgets, discussing audit reports, electing committee members and taking key policy decisions that directly impact residents. However, torrential rains across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra during September affected regular functioning in many societies, making it difficult to meet the statutory deadline.

Legal expert and housing rights advisor Advocate Vinod Sampat confirmed the development, stating that the Cooperative Department had officially relaxed the rules to accommodate the ground realities faced by thousands of housing societies.

The decision is expected to ease the burden on managing committees, many of which were under pressure to complete financial audits, circulate notices, and gather quorum for meetings despite the weather-related disruptions. With the extended deadline, societies can now plan their meetings in October once conditions stabilize, ensuring better participation of members.

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, where cooperative housing societies are concentrated, were among the worst affected by monsoon rains this year. Several societies had complained of waterlogging, power cuts and reduced member availability, making it impractical to hold large gatherings during September.

The extension till October 31 is being seen as a practical and timely measure, striking a balance between statutory compliance and on-ground difficulties faced by cooperative bodies.

