 Pipeline Burst Causes Severe Water Shortage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Repairs Underway
The pipeline was being emptied before repairs could begin, but the time required for the repair work is currently unknown, according to officials.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
The 1,200 mm diameter pipeline supplying water to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar burst at Dhorkin in Paithan tehsil on Thursday evening, flooding the area with lakhs of litres of water, creating a lake-like appearance. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) team quickly responded by halting the water pumping from the Jayakwadi pumping house and initiating repairs. The pipeline was being emptied before repairs could begin, but the time required for the repair work is currently unknown, according to officials.

The water supply department reported that the 900 mm diameter pipeline was also closed due to the pipe burst, further disrupting the city’s water supply as both the 1,200 mm and 900 mm pipelines are now shut.

Residents are facing severe water scarcity, particularly during this festive season when the demand has increased due to an influx of visitors. The city is experiencing a significant water shortage, with taps running dry.

Repair work will involve digging and could take several hours. Both pipelines remain closed for repairs, with work continuing late into the night. The 1,200 mm pipeline serves areas including Cidco-Hudco, Kranti Chowk, Garkheda, and Jawahar Colony. In response, plans are underway to provide water to the Cidco-Hudco area from the 700 mm pipeline, though this will be insufficient. The water supply is expected to return to normal once repairs are completed, according to CSMC sources.

