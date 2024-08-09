 Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed
Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a tyre burst

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
| Sourced

A private bus with 14 passengers on board burst into flames on Friday morning in Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Fortunately, the passengers and the driver escaped unscathed.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the fire brigade control room was alerted to the incident at 9:02am. Upon arrival, fire brigade personnel found the private bus engulfed in flames. They first ensured that no one was inside the bus before starting to douse the fire. The blaze was extinguished completely within about 20 minutes. However, the bus and the passengers' luggage were destroyed in the incident.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a tyre burst.

