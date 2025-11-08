Pune: MSEDCL Begins Aggressive Drive To Recover ₹436 Crore From 8.44 Lakh Defaulters | Representational Image

After a slowdown during the Dussehra and Diwali festive season, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has intensified its electricity bill recovery campaign across the Pune circle in November.

According to the official data, the non-agricultural consumers owe a massive ₹436 crore in unpaid dues. To recover the amount, MSEDCL has formed sub-division-wise teams and assigned specific collection targets to each employee.

Meanwhile, the corporation has also appealed to consumers to pay their outstanding bills along with the current month’s dues to avoid inconvenience.

MSEDCL’s Pune circle serves more than 38 lakh consumers, of which 8,44,381 are defaulters. As of November 6, unpaid bills amount to ₹436.49 crore. During the festive period, MSEDCL avoided disconnecting power supplies but still urged consumers to pay. However, many failed to do so, resulting in an increased backlog.

According to division-wise data, the Pune Rural Division has 2,76,943 defaulting consumers with ₹262 crore pending, the Ganeshkhind City Division has 2,74,306 consumers owing ₹90.44 crore, and the Rasta Peth City Division has 2,93,132 consumers with ₹84.03 crore outstanding.

Category-wise, the arrears include ₹162.61 crore from 7,12,622 household consumers, ₹64.17 crore from 1,03,966 commercial users, ₹27.41 crore from 14,685 low-tension industrial connections, ₹92.65 crore from 4,857 streetlight connections, ₹78.69 crore from 1,947 water supply accounts, ₹9.75 crore from 4,673 public service consumers, and ₹1.18 crore from 1,631 accounts under other categories.

Sunil Kakde, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL Pune division, told media, “We have urged defaulting consumers to clear their dues promptly, as power connections may be disconnected for non-payment. Once disconnected, reconnection charges must be paid — ₹310 for single-phase and ₹520 for three-phase connections. Consumers are advised to avoid this penalty by paying on time. MSEDCL has made bill payment easy through several modes. Consumers can pay by scanning the QR code printed on their bill, via the Mahavitaran mobile app, or through www.mahadiscom.in.”