Nashik & Jalgaon Echo With ‘Vande Mataram’ As Song Marks 150 Years Of Patriotism | Sourced

Nashik/Jalgaon: The song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, ignited the spirit of India’s freedom movement and united people across the country, said Nashik’s Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam.

He was speaking at a mass singing event held at Mahatma Nagar Ground on Thursday to commemorate 150 years of the song. The event was jointly organised by the Departments of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Cultural Affairs.

Gedam said, “Vande Mataram has a glorious history; it is a song that salutes the Motherland. The lines 'Sujalam, Sufalam' celebrate a prosperous India, and the song was written in the spirit of patriotism to free the nation from foreign rule. Even after independence, it continues to inspire generations of Indians.”

He added that it was a proud moment for Nashik, a land sanctified by freedom fighters such as Veer Savarkar and Anant Kanhere, to witness the collective singing of all four stanzas of Vande Mataram.

The event was attended by Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Assistant Collector Arpita Thube, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Deputy Collector Seema Ahire, Deputy Director of Industrial Training Institute RS Mundase, and students of various institutions.

Keynote speaker Sunil Amritkar said, “During colonial rule, Vande Mataram awakened national consciousness among citizens. Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay included the song in his novel Anandamath, and it became a powerful source of inspiration for freedom fighters.”

Meanwhile, in a similar event organised at the Police Training Ground on Thursday, Jalgaon’s District Collector Rohan Ghuge said, “Vande Mataram is not just a song but the soul of India’s freedom movement. It is a great mantra that unites people of all castes, religions, regions, and languages.”

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Skills, Employment, Industry and Innovation, and the Cultural Affairs Department. Ghuge said, “We must fulfil our duty towards the nation and send out a message of unity to the world that we are one, undivided by religion, caste, region, or language. Together, we must work to make India a world leader and build a developed nation,” he said.

He added, “Vande Mataram gave India the mantra of unity that inspired countless freedom fighters and martyrs to sacrifice their lives. It brought together people across religions, castes, and regions under one flag. The song’s contribution to India’s freedom and unity is immense. Today’s ceremony is a reminder of our history and our collective duty.”

Keynote speaker Ashok Patil said, “Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a deep feeling that has lived within Indians for thousands of years. It represents our collective consciousness and identity. On Nov 7, 1875, a mantra was born, a call that united seven crore people under one voice, one energy, one flame, and one brilliance. Today, we celebrate the birth of that spirit.”

The programme was attended by District Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Dhere, Tehsildar Sheetal Rajput, District Vocational Education and Training Officer NV Chavan, and principal YK Kulkarni. Students from various schools and industrial training institutes and members of NCC, RSP, and Scout Guide units also participated.

All dignitaries and students joined in a group rendition of Vande Mataram, marking the 150th anniversary of the historic song with patriotic fervour.