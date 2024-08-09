 Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi
Currently, there are 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) operational in the country. Maharashtra is the only state with two IIMs—one in Nagpur and another in Mumbai

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi

In a good news for Punekars, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM-Nagpur) will open a new campus in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge shared information about this significant development, stating that 70 acres of land have been secured for this purpose.

This decision was made during a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, where Landge discussed various projects and schemes in his constituency with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. "Thanks @Dev_Fadnavis for giving us a new #EducationHub identity," Landge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Last year, following Landge's request for an IIM in Pune district, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh submitted a proposal to the collector's office, seeking the transfer of 60 acres of land in Moshi for the establishment of an IIM.

Additionally, the district administration contacted IIM authorities to inspect the land. Landge later emphasised that introducing an IIM in PMRDA or PCMC would create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. He also urged Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to engage in discussions with the IIM administration regarding this initiative.

Currently, there are 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) operational in the country. Maharashtra is the only state with two IIMs—one in Nagpur and another in Mumbai.

