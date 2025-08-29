 Dhule Village Mourns Monkey’s Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed (VIDEO & PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDhule Village Mourns Monkey’s Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Dhule Village Mourns Monkey’s Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The monkey's death took place on Saturday (August 23), and the funeral was held on Wednesday (August 27)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Dhule Village Mourns Monkey’s Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed (VIDEO & PHOTOS) | Sourced

Balade village in Maharashtra's Dhule witnessed a heartbreaking incident. A monkey that was seriously injured in an attack by some stray dogs in the village died. This incident left a deep wound in the hearts of the villagers. The injured monkey wandered into the forest near the village and died after not receiving treatment. After this, the villagers cremated the monkey with dignity. The incident took place on Saturday (August 23).

Watch Video:

Read Also
Pune: Rise In Fake IDs & Poor Tenant Verification Fueling Crime, Say Residents
article-image

Villagers declare five days of mourning

The monkey, seriously injured by stray dogs, wandered into the forest and died after not receiving treatment. The dead monkey was found by a villager named Rajendra Bhagwan Patil. As soon as he informed others about this, the entire Balde village became emotional. They brought the monkey to the village and cremated it in the traditional manner.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments
PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments
J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life
J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life
'It Was A Hard Day For Me': Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra On His Diamond League Final Performance
'It Was A Hard Day For Me': Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra On His Diamond League Final Performance
Hotel Stays & Beauty Services Likely To Get GST Relief, Casino & Betting Services May Face Higher Tax; GST Council To Decide In September Meeting
Hotel Stays & Beauty Services Likely To Get GST Relief, Casino & Betting Services May Face Higher Tax; GST Council To Decide In September Meeting

After this, the villagers declared five days of mourning. The ritual began with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa. Around 2,500 to 3,000 villagers participated in it. Notably, the men of the village expressed their grief by shaving their heads, while the women also paid their respects by observing 'sutak.'

Read Also
Pune-Based Content Creator Danny Pandit Backs Influencer Atharva Sudame Amid Criticism Over...
article-image

'Humans were evolved from monkeys'

"In our village, stray dogs attacked a monkey on Saturday. As a result, the monkey died. Due to the death of the monkey, the villagers declared a five-day mourning period. The villagers performed the monkey's funeral on Wednesday (August 27). Humans were evolved from monkeys. Therefore, considering it a historical event, the villagers organised such a programme," informed Dushan Manohar Patil, a villager.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhule Village Mourns Monkey’s Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed...

Dhule Village Mourns Monkey’s Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed...

Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Nashik: 12 Women Injured On Their Way To Rishi Panchami Festival

Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Nashik: 12 Women Injured On Their Way To Rishi Panchami Festival

Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows Couple Paraded Before Alleged 'Honour Killing' In Nanded

Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows Couple Paraded Before Alleged 'Honour Killing' In Nanded

Onion Prices Crash: Maharashtra Farmers Allege Deliberate Low-Pricing By Centre Ahead Of Elections

Onion Prices Crash: Maharashtra Farmers Allege Deliberate Low-Pricing By Centre Ahead Of Elections

Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Captain Maharashtra Under-19 Cricket Team For Chennai Tour

Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Captain Maharashtra Under-19 Cricket Team For Chennai Tour