Dhule Village Mourns Monkey's Death: Funeral Held, Heads Shaved, Five Days Of Mourning Observed (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Balade village in Maharashtra's Dhule witnessed a heartbreaking incident. A monkey that was seriously injured in an attack by some stray dogs in the village died. This incident left a deep wound in the hearts of the villagers. The injured monkey wandered into the forest near the village and died after not receiving treatment. After this, the villagers cremated the monkey with dignity. The incident took place on Saturday (August 23).

Villagers declare five days of mourning

The monkey, seriously injured by stray dogs, wandered into the forest and died after not receiving treatment. The dead monkey was found by a villager named Rajendra Bhagwan Patil. As soon as he informed others about this, the entire Balde village became emotional. They brought the monkey to the village and cremated it in the traditional manner.

After this, the villagers declared five days of mourning. The ritual began with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa. Around 2,500 to 3,000 villagers participated in it. Notably, the men of the village expressed their grief by shaving their heads, while the women also paid their respects by observing 'sutak.'

'Humans were evolved from monkeys'

"In our village, stray dogs attacked a monkey on Saturday. As a result, the monkey died. Due to the death of the monkey, the villagers declared a five-day mourning period. The villagers performed the monkey's funeral on Wednesday (August 27). Humans were evolved from monkeys. Therefore, considering it a historical event, the villagers organised such a programme," informed Dushan Manohar Patil, a villager.