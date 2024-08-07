Pune Video: BARTI PhD Students Warn Of Mass Immolation Over Unpaid Scholarships | FPJ Photo

PhD students registered in 2022 at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) in Pune have yet to receive their scholarships. Despite repeated demands and protests, the administration has not addressed their issues, several students alleged on Wednesday. In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, these students have threatened mass immolation if their demands are not fulfilled soon.

Watch Video:

The students have been continuously protesting for their scholarships. In the name of equal justice, a uniform policy was established for students of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), BARTI, and the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI). While SARTHI awarded scholarships to 851 students and MAHAJYOTI to 1,226 students for 2022, BARTI students have been struggling for over two and a half years without receiving any scholarships.

Read Also Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

According to the students, a government order issued on July 25 stated that PhD students from SARTHI, BARTI, and MAHAJYOTI would receive 50 per cent of the scholarship amount. However, BARTI students rejected this, as students from SARTHI and MAHAJYOTI received 100% scholarships for 2022. In response, BARTI students have begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of its office and boycotted document verification.

The students have endured continuous protests and marches, including a long march from Pune to Mumbai in heavy rain. These efforts have left them mentally exhausted. They demand that the Chief Minister uphold his promise and provide 100% scholarships from the date of registration, ensuring social justice for all eligible BARTI students.

Read Also Pune Division Employee Honoured With Safety Award By Central Railway

Namita Kharat, a student from the 2022 batch, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "We request that if justice is not served within the next two days, we will commit mass immolation at the BARTI office in Pune. Our mental and emotional capacities to endure this injustice are exhausted. We do not oppose scholarships for other students, but we demand that the government ensure justice for Scheduled Caste students without discrimination."

Rohit Tikute, another student, said, "Today there was document verification of BARTI 2022 students for 50% fellowship from the government. It is not acceptable to the students, against which 160 to 170 students boycotted the document verification."

Rahul Sasane, President of the University Student Struggle Action Committee, expressed, "BARTI PhD research students protested outside the office for 110 days. After that, they protested at Azad Maidan for four days. From July 12 to July 18, a long march was taken from Pune to Mumbai. Yet this government has imposed two wrong policies on students. It is violative of Article 46 of our Constitution. This decision is also unfair to students of BARTI."