Pune VIDEO: Masked Minors Go On Midnight Rampage, Vandalise Vehicles In Kondhwa | Video Screengrab

Pune: A gang of minors created panic in Mithanagar, Kondhwa, by vandalising vehicles parked on the roadside. The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. Kondhwa Police have taken three minors into custody in connection with the incident.

According to police, due to a dispute among some minors and in a fit of rage, a group of four youths vented their anger on parked vehicles in Mithanagar. They smashed the windows of three autorickshaws and two cars, spreading fear in the neighbourhood.

Autorickshaw driver Atiq Ahmed Shaikh (48, resident of Mithanagar, Kondhwa) lodged a complaint at Kondhwa Police Station. He had parked his rickshaw outside his house and gone to sleep. Around 1:30am, three to four individuals arrived on a two-wheeler. Their faces were covered with masks. Shouting and making noise, they attacked Shaikh’s autorickshaw with sharp weapons, smashing its windows. Hearing the noise, Shaikh rushed outside and saw the damage: his rickshaw’s glass had shattered, and its frame was bent.

At the same time, local resident Mirza Sami was passing by in his car when the group attacked his vehicle as well. They struck both the side-door panels with sharp weapons and broke the front and rear windows. Fortunately, Sami bent down inside the car and escaped injury.

Apart from this, the gang also smashed the windows of two more autorickshaws and another car.

Speaking about the case, Senior Police Inspector Vinay Patankar of Kondhwa Police Station said, “Out of the four involved in the midnight vandalism at Mithanagar, three have been caught, and all of them are minors. They had personal disputes among themselves and, in anger, targeted vehicles in another locality. Police are searching for others and investigating the matter.”