Caught On Camera: Girls Clash In Free-Style Brawl In Pune’s Yerawada Over Messages To Boyfriend | Video Screengrab

A violent clash erupted in Pune's Yerawada between two groups of girls over a dispute involving messages sent to one's boyfriend. The free-style brawl, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the altercation took place on the road near a residential colony. As seen in the video, the girls seem to be college-goers. Primarily, two girls appear to be clashing with each other, and many others intervene to stop them. They are heard abusing each other.

Meanwhile, locals expressed concern over the aggressive behaviour of the girls. They have linked this to peer pressure, parental negligence, and the growing influence of social media on young minds.

Drunk Women Engage In Free-Style Brawl In Lonavala

Videos recently went viral on social media showing drunk women creating a ruckus in Lonavala. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday afternoon.

The drunk women came out on the road and started beating each other. A huge crowd gathered to watch the spectacle in front of a chikki shop on the Old Pune–Mumbai highway. As a result, traffic on the highway came to a standstill.

The atmosphere turned chaotic with the honking of cars and the shouting of the women in the area. The Lonavala Traffic Police, who were within walking distance, rushed to the spot. However, the drunk women did not stop and continued shouting.

Finally, female police officials intervened and detained them. Currently, an investigation into the women is underway. The Lonavala Police will examine the reason behind the fight.