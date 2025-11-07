 ‘Ajit Pawar Should Resign For Fair Inquiry,' Says Eknath Khadse On Pune's Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Row Involving Parth Pawar
'Ajit Pawar Should Resign For Fair Inquiry,' Says Eknath Khadse On Pune's Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Row Involving Parth Pawar

Speaking to reporters on this issue in Jalgaon, former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse said that, along with this inquiry -- which should be conducted by a High Court judge -- Ajit Pawar should resign so that it can be done impartially

Vijay Pathak
Friday, November 07, 2025
article-image
NCP-SP Leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

Jalgaon: Parth Pawar was being accused in Pune's Mundhwa Mahar Watan land deal case, which was cancelled on Friday evening by his father, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an inquiry into this case, speaking to the media on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on this issue in Jalgaon, former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse said that, along with this inquiry -- which should be conducted by a High Court judge -- Ajit Pawar should resign so that it can be done impartially. Khadse, an ex-BJP leader now a part of NCP-SP, also said this thing should be pursued the same way his own Bhosari case was pursued.

Eknath Khadse was very aggressive while talking to reporters at his residence. He said that the share capital of Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP company in this case is only Rs 1 lakh and that the company purchased land worth 300 crore rupees.

Raising the question of where this Rs 300 crore came from, Khadse said that the land in question belongs to Mahar Watan. “Permission has to be obtained from the Revenue Commissioner to purchase this land, and secondly, while waiving stamp duty, a case has to be prepared, and a lot of information has to be submitted in it, which takes a lot of time,” said Khadse.  

Khadse also said that after submitting the proposal, it takes a long time to get it approved. How did the proposal get approved in two days? In the name of Parth Pawar, this administration seems to have become very fast to get the proposal approved in two days, Khadse said.

Referring to the Chief Minister's announcement that an inquiry would be conducted into this matter, Khadse demanded that an inquiry be conducted by the High Court judges along with this administrative inquiry. While conducting this inquiry, he demanded that Ajit Pawar resign from the post of minister until the inquiry is conducted. At this time, Khadse reminded how he had resigned when he was accused in the Bhosari case. Drawing parallels to accusations against him in the Bhosari land case, Khadse claimed both cases are similar.

