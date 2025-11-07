Mission Drishti: 500 Jalgaon Ashram School Students Receive Free Eyeglasses Under Vision Initiative | Sourced

Jalgaon: 500 students in ashram schools in Jalgaon district have got a new vision under the National Blindness Eradication Program. The Mission Drishti initiative has been realised through the sensitive initiative of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Minal Karanwal.

When the eye examination of all the students in ashram schools was conducted by the Zilla Parishad Health Department, it was found that about 500 students were visually impaired. However, due to a lack of necessary funds, it was not possible to provide glasses to these students. After this matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Executive Officer, Karanwal, she immediately took the initiative in this regard. She was ordered to provide glasses to these students from the Zilla Parishad's own funds and in collaboration with some charitable organisations.

Chief Executive Officer Karanwal announced the Mission Drishti initiative, and today, 10 students received glasses in a representative manner. The joy on the faces of the students was sky-high. This initiative has not only given vision to many needy students but also given them a new perspective on education and life.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal said, “The health and education of students is the real investment. It is our responsibility to keep the flame of knowledge and a bright future burning in the eyes of every child.”

The Zilla Parishad has thanked the Health Department, the teachers of the Ashram schools, and the charitable organisations that cooperated in this initiative.