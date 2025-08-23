 Pune’s Sahyadri Hospital Issues Statement After Husband & Wife Die Following Liver Transplant
Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Issues Statement After Husband & Wife Die Following Liver Transplant

Pune’s Sahyadri Hospital Issues Statement After Husband & Wife Die Following Liver Transplant

The family has alleged medical negligence and has demanded that a police case be filed against the doctors and the hospital management

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Pune's Sahyadri Hospital Issues Statement After Husband & Wife Die Following Liver Transplant

A couple, Bapu Balkrishna Komkar and Kamini Bapu Komkar, died at Pune's Sahyadri Hospital following a liver transplant surgery.

According to the information received, Bapu Komkar was suffering from a severe liver disorder and needed an immediate transplant. His wife, Kamini, volunteered to donate a part of her liver.

They were admitted to the hospital on August 14, and the surgery was performed the next day. However, Bapu Komkar's health deteriorated and he passed away on August 17. Kamini developed an infection, and she too succumbed during treatment.

Meanwhile, their family has alleged medical negligence and has demanded that a police case be filed against the doctors and the hospital management.

Sahyadri Hospital's statement

In its statement, Sahyadri Hospital said the family was fully counselled about the risks in advance.

"We deeply empathise with the patients' family in this time of immense loss. Liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures and in this case, the recipient was a high-risk patient with end-stage liver disease. As per the protocol, the family was fully counselled about the risks in advance. The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols," the hospital said.

"Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts. The donor initially recovered well, but later, on the 6th postoperative day, developed sudden hypotensive shock with subsequent multi-organ dysfunction, which could not be controlled even with advanced treatment. We remain committed to providing the highest standards of care and extend our deepest empathy to the bereaved family during this tragic time," it added.

