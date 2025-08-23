'Aeromall Is The Worst Thing That Has Happened To Pune Airport,' Says X User; Others Agree | Sourced

Aeromall, located near Pune Airport, is a mixed-use complex that provides shopping, dining, entertainment, and co-working spaces. Most importantly, it has a multi-level parking lot that is connected to the airport terminal. This was designed to make it easy for flyers to get cabs. However, this hasn’t been the case, as most flyers have complained of several problems with this arrangement.

On Saturday, an X (formerly Twitter) user took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Aeromall is the worst thing that has happened to Pune airport. I think it is not helping anybody's cause. Absolute zero traffic management. No coordination. I landed at 12:30 in the night. I got a cab at 1:30.”

Netizens agreed with him and shared their plights.

A user commented, “Never go to Aeromall! Just walk 200 meters towards Viman Nagar.. call a cab outside – done!”

“The person who designed this setup never visited foreign airports, so he was not aware how airport pick-up spots are planned,” another user said.

A third user wrote, “You’re lucky to get your luggage on your conveyor belt, take a ride to Aeromall and get a cab home in an hour. For me, even just grabbing my luggage took an hour, and that got me absolutely convinced that the laidback attitude of this city has not even left the airport alone!”

“It should be converted to a real mall. No need to drag passengers there just to take a cab. There is enough space in the new terminal for passenger pickup,” a fourth user wrote.

Check out the reactions below:

