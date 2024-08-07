Pune Division Employee Honoured With Safety Award By Central Railway | Sourced

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, felicitated 17 Central Railway staff members, including one from Pune Division, with the Safety Award at a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents, and ensuring safety in train operations over the previous months. Each award consists of a medal, a commendation certificate, a citation for exemplary safety work, and a cash prize of ₹2,000.

Anil Kumar, a helper in Signal & Telecommunications from Uruli, Pune Division, was recognised for his alertness on July 20. While on duty near the Uruli home signal, Kumar noticed smoke coming out from the generator car of train number 16340 Nagercoil-CSMT Express due to brake binding. He promptly informed all concerned parties, leading to the train being stopped and further action taken. His vigilance prevented potential damage to the train.

In his address, the General Manager congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication to their duties. He emphasized that such acts of vigilance would inspire others to work diligently towards passenger safety.

Prabhat Ranjan, Additional General Manager; MS Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer; Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer; SS Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager; Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer; Dharamveer Meena, Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer; S N Chaudhary, Principal Chief Security Commissioner; and N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, along with other senior officers of Central Railway, were present at the event.