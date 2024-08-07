Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Wednesday met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the conservation of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "Today, I met with Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the conservation of the historic site 'Shaniwar Wada' at the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune. I briefed him in detail about Shaniwar Wada, one of the most mighty centres of power in the Indian subcontinent for several decades in the 18th century."

"From the establishment of the Hindavi Empire by the great Shivaji Raje in 1646 AD to the undefeated Maratha influence until 1818 AD, I urged the preservation of this heritage as a symbol of Maratha history. I shared my experiences and the factual thoughts and advice of the historians who accompanied me to this great site," the former Kothrud MLA added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader concluded by emphasising that the Union Minister "gave attentive hearing to this matter and assured that a decision would be made soon."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kulkarni met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway-related issues faced by Punekars.

"I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Railways, Information, and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw. During this meeting, I discussed railway-related issues faced by the public in my parliamentary constituency of Pune," she wrote.

Read Also Pune: 66 Cases Of Zika Virus Infection Found Since June

She also stated that she handed a suggestion letter to Vaishnaw regarding All India Radio's (AIR) Pune centre. "In addition to a consolidated letter containing queries from citizens and civil organizations in my constituency regarding their railway issues, I also submitted a suggestion letter reflecting public aspirations regarding AIR's Pune centre," she added.