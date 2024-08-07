 Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Earlier on Tuesday, Medha Kulkarni met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway-related issues faced by Punekars

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Wednesday met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the conservation of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "Today, I met with Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the conservation of the historic site 'Shaniwar Wada' at the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune. I briefed him in detail about Shaniwar Wada, one of the most mighty centres of power in the Indian subcontinent for several decades in the 18th century."

"From the establishment of the Hindavi Empire by the great Shivaji Raje in 1646 AD to the undefeated Maratha influence until 1818 AD, I urged the preservation of this heritage as a symbol of Maratha history. I shared my experiences and the factual thoughts and advice of the historians who accompanied me to this great site," the former Kothrud MLA added.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Launches Urgent Cleaning Efforts as Mutha River Floodwaters Recede (PHOTOS)
article-image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader concluded by emphasising that the Union Minister "gave attentive hearing to this matter and assured that a decision would be made soon."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kulkarni met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway-related issues faced by Punekars.

"I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Railways, Information, and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw. During this meeting, I discussed railway-related issues faced by the public in my parliamentary constituency of Pune," she wrote.

Read Also
Pune: 66 Cases Of Zika Virus Infection Found Since June
article-image

She also stated that she handed a suggestion letter to Vaishnaw regarding All India Radio's (AIR) Pune centre. "In addition to a consolidated letter containing queries from citizens and civil organizations in my constituency regarding their railway issues, I also submitted a suggestion letter reflecting public aspirations regarding AIR's Pune centre," she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents To Report Potholes On...

Watch Video: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents To Report Potholes On...

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister...

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister...

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

Pune: PMC's Road Maintenance Van Travels Long Distance In Reverse Without Driver In Hadapsar; Watch...

Pune: PMC's Road Maintenance Van Travels Long Distance In Reverse Without Driver In Hadapsar; Watch...

Pune: 66 Cases Of Zika Virus Infection Found Since June

Pune: 66 Cases Of Zika Virus Infection Found Since June