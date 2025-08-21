'Are You Not Ashamed?: Ajit Pawar Scolds Party Worker In Wardha For Discarding Plastic Bag After Offering Bouquet To Him | Video |

Wardha (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar publicly reprimanded a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker for throwing a plastic bag on the ground after offering him a bouquet during his visit to Wardha on Thursday. Pawar scolded the worker and said that he should be ashamed for throwing garbage like this.

The incident reportedly took place outside the Wardha District Collector’s office, where Pawar had arrived for a review meeting. A large group of NCP workers had gathered to welcome him with bouquets. As Pawar stepped out of his car, some workers rushed forward to touch his feet, but he quickly stopped them, saying firmly, “Don’t touch my feet. I don’t like it.”

The situation escalated moments later when a bouquet was handed over to a worker who pulled it out of a plastic bag. Instead of keeping the bag aside, the worker casually flung it onto the ground. Pawar, known for his sharp eye and blunt reactions, immediately noticed the act. Visibly angry, he scolded the worker in full public view: “Is this how you behave? Throwing garbage like this? Are you not ashamed? Only fools litter the place like this.”

Pawar then bent down himself to pick up the discarded bag, although one of his security guards quickly intervened and removed it. Pawar, however, continued to admonish the workers, saying, “I have told you a hundred times not to throw bags like this. People curse us for this kind of behaviour.”

The moment, caught on video, has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about political culture and civic discipline. Many praised Pawar for calling out his own party worker and leading by example, while also criticising the careless attitude that had triggered the scolding. Following the incident, Pawar went ahead with his scheduled review meeting inside the Collector’s office.