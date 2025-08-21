Maharashtra Politics: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis In Mumbai Just A Day After BEST Credit Society Poll Debacle

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray |

Mumbai: Maharashtra politics witnessed a surprising development on Thursday as Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sparking intense speculation across political circles. Raj Thackeray, accompanied by his trusted aide and former minister Bala Nandgaonkar, visited Varsha, the chief minister’s official residence at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Thackeray held a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis that reportedly lasted for nearly 45 minutes. The timing of the meeting has drawn particular attention, coming just a day after Raj and Uddhav Thackeray’s first joint electoral foray ended in complete disaster.

'Thackeray Brand' Fails To Shine In BEST Polls In Mumbai

On Tuesday late night, the results of the 2025 BEST Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society elections were declared, delivering a humiliating setback for the Thackeray brothers. Their much-publicised alliance, contested under the Utkarsh panel, failed to secure even a single seat out of the 21 at stake. This comes despite the Thackeray family’s nine-year dominance over the influential society.

In stark contrast, the Shashank Rao-led panel swept the elections with a commanding victory, winning 14 of the 21 seats. The incumbent Mahayuti-backed Sahakar Samruddhi group managed to hold onto just seven. Overnight counting stretched into the early hours of Tuesday, eventually confirming a result that has sent shockwaves through Mumbai’s political establishment.

The outcome is being viewed as a major embarrassment for both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. Their attempt to project unity and strength through a joint contest has instead exposed vulnerabilities ahead of the all-important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Observers say the results have dented their credibility and raised doubts about their ability to mount a serious challenge against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the municipal polls.

Prasad Lad Takes Jibe At Thackerays

Adding to the drama, BJP leader Prasad Lad wasted no time in mocking the Thackeray brothers on social media. “The bosses of the brand couldn’t win a single seat. We showed them their place,” he wrote, in a direct taunt at the once formidable political dynasty.

New Political Twist Ahead Of BMC Polls?

Against this backdrop, Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis has inevitably fueled speculation. While neither side has disclosed the agenda or details of the talks, the political implications are hard to ignore.

With the BMC polls looming large, analysts are already wondering whether the meeting signals a recalibration of Raj’s political strategy or even a potential thaw in relations with the BJP. Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from Uddhav Thackeray on the meeting between his cousin and the CM.