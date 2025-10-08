Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood Cancer Patients A Second Chance At Life | Representative Image

A 32-year-old software engineer from Vizag, Satish Reddy, has achieved a rare feat by donating his stem cells twice, giving two different blood cancer patients a chance at survival. The donations were facilitated through DKMS Foundation India, a non-profit working to fight blood cancer, thalassemia, and aplastic anaemia.

Satish first registered as a potential donor in July 2016. In June 2021, he was matched with a patient in India and donated his stem cells, aiding recovery. In 2023, he met his recipient in Ahmedabad, experiencing the profound impact of his donation. Remarkably, in September 2024, he was matched again with another patient, donating his stem cells for the second time in January 2025.

The power of small acts

Reflecting on his journey, Satish said, “Donating stem cells is a small act that can create a huge impact. With the support of my parents, I donated for the second time and would be happy to do it again. There’s no greater reward than knowing you have helped save a life.”

Highlighting the need for donors

Satish was felicitated at an event in Hyderabad, where DKMS Foundation India hosted a fireside chat emphasizing the urgent need for more stem cell donors in India. Patrick Paul, Executive Chairman of DKMS India, highlighted that only 0.09% of the eligible Indian population is registered as blood stem cell donors, stressing that every five minutes, someone in India is diagnosed with blood cancer.

How to become a donor

The foundation shared that healthy Indian adults aged 18–55 can register by completing a consent form and swabbing the inside of their cheeks. The tissue sample is analyzed for HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) and added anonymously to the international donor registry. Interested individuals can register at www.dkms-india.org/register.