 Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In Mumbai; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In Mumbai; See Pics

Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In Mumbai; See Pics

The evening began with a Qaumi Yakjehti Geet performed by Farkhanda and the Kohinoor Music Academy, followed by Mujeeb Khan’s Urdu theatrical presentation, ‘Ishq Jale To Jale Aisa’, inspired by the verses of renowned poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
article-image
Hon. Minister of Minority Development and Aukaf of Maharashtra Adv Manikrao Kokate felicitating Javed Aktar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

The Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy’s three-day Bahar-e-Urdu celebrations marking its golden jubilee opened to a packed audience at Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, on October 6.

Cultural Extravaganza

The evening began with a Qaumi Yakjehti Geet performed by Farkhanda and the Kohinoor Music Academy, followed by Mujeeb Khan’s Urdu theatrical presentation, ‘Ishq Jale To Jale Aisa’, inspired by the verses of renowned poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

Secretary,Minority Development Dept-Ruchesh Jaivanshi felicitating Hon. Minister of Minority Development the presence of Javed Aktar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy.

Secretary,Minority Development Dept-Ruchesh Jaivanshi felicitating Hon. Minister of Minority Development the presence of Javed Aktar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

Commissioner Pratibha Ingle felicitating Sana Malik at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy.

Commissioner Pratibha Ingle felicitating Sana Malik at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

Ansari Nafees Jaleel writer of Urdu Shikuya Kamil Shaikh Editor writer of chala Marathi Shikuya.

Ansari Nafees Jaleel writer of Urdu Shikuya Kamil Shaikh Editor writer of chala Marathi Shikuya. |

Javed Akhtar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy.

Javed Akhtar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

Mushaira and Laughter

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood Cancer Patients A Second Chance At Life
Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood Cancer Patients A Second Chance At Life
Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To NCPA
Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To NCPA
Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play
Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play
Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Here's How To Reach NMIA From Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Suburbs
Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Here's How To Reach NMIA From Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Suburbs

The audience enjoyed a mushaira featuring Rajesh Reddy, Obaid Azam Azmi, Shakeel Azmi, Mehshar Afridi, Qamar Siddiqui, and Shikha Awdhesh, while humourist Surender Sharma had the crowd in splits with his signature wit.

Urdu in Cinema

A panel discussion titled “Filmon Mein Urdu” featured Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rumy Jafry, and Syed Qadri, moderated by Shekhar Suman, exploring Urdu’s poetic influence on Indian cinema.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To V N Desai Hospital Medical Superintendent For ICU Scam...
article-image

Interactive Session with Icons

A lively interactive session with Javed Akhtar and Rumy Jafry drew thunderous applause, highlighting the enduring resonance of Urdu in Indian storytelling.

Hosts and Conclusion

The show was hosted by Shekhar Suman and Ali Asgar and concluded with the national anthem. The festival will continue until October 8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In...

Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood...

Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To...

Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To...

Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Here's How To Reach NMIA From Mumbai, Thane, Raigad...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Here's How To Reach NMIA From Mumbai, Thane, Raigad...