Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In Mumbai; See Pics

Hon. Minister of Minority Development and Aukaf of Maharashtra Adv Manikrao Kokate felicitating Javed Aktar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

The Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy’s three-day Bahar-e-Urdu celebrations marking its golden jubilee opened to a packed audience at Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, on October 6.

Cultural Extravaganza

The evening began with a Qaumi Yakjehti Geet performed by Farkhanda and the Kohinoor Music Academy, followed by Mujeeb Khan’s Urdu theatrical presentation, ‘Ishq Jale To Jale Aisa’, inspired by the verses of renowned poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

Secretary,Minority Development Dept-Ruchesh Jaivanshi felicitating Hon. Minister of Minority Development the presence of Javed Aktar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

Commissioner Pratibha Ingle felicitating Sana Malik at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

Ansari Nafees Jaleel writer of Urdu Shikuya Kamil Shaikh Editor writer of chala Marathi Shikuya. |

Javed Akhtar at Bahar-E-Urdu celebrating 50 years of Urdu Sahitya Academy. |

Mushaira and Laughter

The audience enjoyed a mushaira featuring Rajesh Reddy, Obaid Azam Azmi, Shakeel Azmi, Mehshar Afridi, Qamar Siddiqui, and Shikha Awdhesh, while humourist Surender Sharma had the crowd in splits with his signature wit.

Urdu in Cinema

A panel discussion titled “Filmon Mein Urdu” featured Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rumy Jafry, and Syed Qadri, moderated by Shekhar Suman, exploring Urdu’s poetic influence on Indian cinema.

Interactive Session with Icons

A lively interactive session with Javed Akhtar and Rumy Jafry drew thunderous applause, highlighting the enduring resonance of Urdu in Indian storytelling.

Hosts and Conclusion

The show was hosted by Shekhar Suman and Ali Asgar and concluded with the national anthem. The festival will continue until October 8.