Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To NCPA

The 16th edition of Mumbai Literature Festival (Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest) will be held from November 7 to 9, 2025, at the NCPA, Nariman Point. Presented by the Godrej Industries Group, the festival will feature leading voices across fiction, poetry, history, science, business, philosophy, health, and justice, capturing the spirit of Mumbai.

Star-studded lineup of writers and personalities

Celebrated figures including former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be present. Other notable attendees include journalist Faye D’Souza, Shobhaa De, filmmaker Paromita Vohra, and actors Lillete Dubey, Soha Ali Khan, and Jim Sarbh.

Global voices and diversity on display

The festival will host over 100 writers, speakers, and performers from more than 10 countries, highlighting a diverse range of genders, communities, and languages. Guests include Jerry Pinto, Shubhangi Swarup, Luke Coutinho, Jeet Thayil, Omar Musa, Yang Shuang-zi, Shehan Karunatilaka, Venki Ramakrishnan, and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales, among others.

Awards and recognitions

The event will also present Poet Laureate and Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring exceptional contributions to literature and culture.