Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing On Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Human Rights Violations To April 2026

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has adjourned the hearing in the case of alleged human rights violations during the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav to April 8, 2026. The adjournment was granted after ACP Ghanshyam Palange, appearing on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, sought additional time to file a reply.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Mandal informed the Commission that it had not yet received a copy of the complaint and requested the same along with time to submit a detailed response.

Complainants Raise Concerns

The complainant, Advocate Pankajkumar Mishra, along with Advocate Ashish Rai, appeared before the Commission and presented concerns over crowd handling, preferential treatment for VIPs, the safety and dignity of devotees, the right to life and liberty, and the right to equality.

The complaint also highlighted the lack of adequate arrangements for devotees with children, senior citizens, and pregnant women, as well as incidents of alleged misbehavior and quarrels involving the staff of the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal.

Commission Directs Complaint Submission

After hearing all parties, the Commission considered the submissions and adjourned the hearing, directing the complainant to serve a copy of the complaint to the respondents.

Statement by Advocates

Speaking after the hearing, Advocates Mishra and Rai stated, “This matter is not only about crowd management but about the basic dignity, safety, and equality of devotees. Every citizen, irrespective of their background, deserves equal respect and humane treatment during public religious events.”

Previous Observations by SHRC

In its previous hearing held on September 1, the SHRC had made serious observations against the volunteers and private guards of the Mandal, referring to various video footages that revealed blatant violations of the human rights of female devotees, senior citizens, children, and the general public. It had stated,

“The so-called karyakartas have no right to violate the human rights of the devotees.”

Concerns Over Crowd Management

The Commission had also noted that unmanageable crowds at the venue had become routine, with social media abuzz with reports of devotees fainting, being manhandled, and even volunteers tearing their clothes.

It further questioned why state authorities had not considered removing the “overenthusiastic” karyakartas and guards of the Mandal and replacing them with suitably trained staff.

