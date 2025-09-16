 How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHow AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained

How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained

This year’s Ganeshotsav at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal saw an extraordinary blend of faith and technology. For the first time, Mumbai Police used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to manage massive crowds and prevent crime, and the results were impressive.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: This year’s Ganeshotsav at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal saw an extraordinary blend of faith and technology. For the first time, Mumbai Police used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to manage massive crowds and prevent crime, and the results were impressive.

Officials said AI-based systems helped them track the flow of lakhs of devotees who visited the pandal between August 27 and September 5. The system monitored both entry and exit points. Whenever the data showed that more people were entering than leaving, it alerted officers that a stagnant crowd could be building up. Police then sent personnel to the exact location to ease the movement and prevent overcrowding.

Explaining the process, an official said on X, “The number of people entering and the number of people exiting is where AI tools helped us. When entries were more and exits were less, we would know there was a stagnant crowd somewhere in the pandal. We used to send someone immediately to disperse the crowd.”

The police also deployed AI for crime detection. A database of 10,000 known criminals was fed into a facial recognition system. The software successfully matched around 100 suspects during the festival. Once the system identified a suspect, the surveillance team moved in quickly. This preventive action meant that incidents of mobile theft and chain-snatching, which are common during Ganeshotsav, were brought down sharply.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600 Crore For Free Reimbursement Arrears
Telangana Private Colleges Call Off Indefinite Strike After State Govt Agrees To Release ₹600 Crore For Free Reimbursement Arrears
Finance Ministry Releases FAQs To Clarify Tax Rate Cuts Under GST 2.0 Reforms
Finance Ministry Releases FAQs To Clarify Tax Rate Cuts Under GST 2.0 Reforms
How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained
How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Kangra, 55 People Killed & Over ₹603 Crore In Losses
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Kangra, 55 People Killed & Over ₹603 Crore In Losses

A senior officer said that due to the system, mobile theft cases were limited and no chain-snatching incidents were reported at Lalbaugcha Raja this year. “Once the suspect was identified, our team reached immediately. This year, devotees reported very few mobile thefts, and there were no cases of chain-snatching,” the officer added.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Of Devotees Gathers To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
article-image

The experiment has shown that technology can play a crucial role in crowd management and crime prevention during large-scale religious festivals. With nearly a million devotees visiting Lalbaugcha Raja every day, manual policing often falls short. By combining traditional vigilance with AI tools, the police managed to keep both queues and crime under control.

Authorities are now considering extending such technology-driven crowd and crime management systems to other major festivals and gatherings in Mumbai. The success at Lalbaugcha Raja could serve as a model for future public safety initiatives across the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained

How AI Helped Crowd Management & Safety At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja| Explained

Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam On Coastal Road Southbound | VIDEO

Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jam On Coastal Road Southbound | VIDEO

Nashik School Bomb Threat Deemed Hoax After Two-Hour Investigation; Cyber Police To Trace Fake Email...

Nashik School Bomb Threat Deemed Hoax After Two-Hour Investigation; Cyber Police To Trace Fake Email...

Bandra Fair 2025: What People Love The Most About Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast; Watch Nostalgic Videos

Bandra Fair 2025: What People Love The Most About Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast; Watch Nostalgic Videos

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit...

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit...