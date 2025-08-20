'Thackeray Brand' Fails To Shine In BEST Polls In Mumbai; Uddhav-Raj’s Alliance Crashes With 0, Shashank Rao’s Panel Bags 14 Seats, Prasad Lad's Panel Wins 7

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: In a major setback ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the much-hyped alliance between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray has ended in embarrassment.

Contesting together for the first time in years, the Thackeray brothers had fielded their joint ‘Utkarsh Panel’ in the prestigious BEST Workers’ Co-operative Credit Society polls. But the alliance failed to secure even a single seat, dealing a blow to the ‘Thackeray brand’ that once dominated the city’s labour unions and municipal politics.

Results Of BEST Polls

The results, declared late Tuesday, showed a clean sweep by rival panels. Shashank Rao’s faction bagged 14 of the 21 seats, while BJP leader Prasad Lad’s ‘Shramik Panel’ secured seven. The Thackeray brothers’ joint front drew a blank, failing to open its account. This loss is especially symbolic as the Thackerays’ Kamgar Sena had held sway over the BEST union for years, making the society polls a litmus test of their combined strength ahead of civic elections.

The alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav was closely watched in political circles. Their coming together was seen as a trial run for the BMC elections, where both factions hoped to project unity and revive their influence in Mumbai’s political landscape. Instead, the humiliating defeat has raised serious questions about whether the Thackeray name still commands the same pull among workers and voters.

Prasad Lad Takes Jibe At Thackerays

Prasad Lad, jubilant after his panel’s performance, took to social media to mock the Thackeray brothers. “The bosses of the brand couldn’t win a single seat. We showed them their place,” Lad wrote, in a sharp jibe at the once-powerful family.

The outcome is also expected to influence upcoming local body elections across Maharashtra. For the Thackerays, who pitched this contest as a show of unity and strength, the loss has triggered speculation about their ability to mount a serious challenge in the fiercely fought BMC polls.